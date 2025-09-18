Collabs 3000 mark ‘Metalism’ 20th year, share ‘2025 EP’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Collabs 3000 – the collaboration between techno artists Chris Liebing and Speedy J – announce a 20th anniversary edition of “Metalism” and reveal details of their first joint studio material in nearly two decades, the “2025 EP”. Both releases arrive via NovaMute: “Metalism (20th Anniversary Edition)” lands 14 November 2025 on 2×LP (first time the full album is on vinyl), CD and digital, while the “2025 EP” is out now on limited 12″ (500 copies) with digital on 7 November 2025.

“Metalism (20th Anniversary Edition)” was remastered by Chris Liebing. It holds the original Designers Republic aesthetic referenced in the project’s history.

The “2025 EP” features four new tracks—“Zwart”, “Spiegeling”, “Strum” and “Galude”.

About Collabs 3000 (Chris Liebing & Speedy J)

Collabs 3000 began in 2001 at Frankfurt’s U60311, when Chris Liebing (Gießen, Germany) and Jochem Paap (Speedy J) (Rotterdam, Netherlands) improvised together – Liebing DJ-ing alongside Paap’s live set – before taking the partnership into the studio. The earliest output appeared on NovaMute’s Collabs 12″ series (“Collabs 300” in 2004), leading to the 2005 album “Metalism”.

Chris Liebing is a German techno DJ/producer and founder of CLR; he released albums on Mute in 2018 (“Burn Slow Remixes Pt. 1”) and 2021 (“Another Day”).

Speedy J (Jochem Paap) is a Dutch producer known for early-’90s releases like “Ginger” (Warp/Plus 8) and for running Electric Deluxe; recent projects include experimental collaborations recorded at his STOOR lab.

