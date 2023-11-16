Maurizio Bianchi / Coalminer + Allies – Antimateria (album – Grubenwehr Freiburg)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Noise, Experimental, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is a split release featuring Italian Experimental/Noise veteran Maurizio Bianchi aka MB and the Philippines project Coalminer. Two tracks by MB and four cuts by Coalminer featuring collaborations with Gnaw Their Tongues (Netherlands), Richard Ramirez (USA), Torturing Nurse (China), Zenabi (Philippines), Grodock (Germany), Toshiji Mikawa (Japan),

Many Blessings (USA) and Unsignified Death (Thailand).

Content: The album takes off with 4 merciless Noise Coalminer cuts. We get monstrous Noise treatments empowered by screaming vocals. Both last cuts by Maurizio Bianchi are totally different revealing a more Experimental-Cinematic style.

+ + + : Noise lovers will be pleased (re)discovering Coalminer. The list of contributors is impressive, delivering a good balance between recognized artists and discoveries. The tracks invite the listener to face a merciless wall of sound built up with boiling noises and enraged screams. MB serves a bit as an antithesis to the Noise aggression although bringing an enigmatic touch to “Antimateria”. I like both cuts which sound to me as an inner reflection. I also want to say a word about the great artwork of the vinyl release strictly limited to 50 copies.

– – – : The sonic violence of Coalminer and ‘friends’ is clearly meant for a very restricted number of music lovers.

Conclusion: “Antimateria” sounds as an extreme sonic exposure mixing Noise and Apocalyptic Cinematic work.

Best songs: Coalminer feat. Richard Ramirez and Zenabi: “Gaping Crevism” & Maurizio Biancho: “Gnayang”.

Rate: 6.

Artists: www.menstrualrecordings.org/maurizio_bianchi.htm / https://coalminer.bandcamp.com

Label: www.facebook.com/grubenwehrfreiburg