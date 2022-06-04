Matter – Refrattario (Album – Subsidence)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental, Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Fabrizio Matrone has already released several productions under the Matter moniker on different recognized labels such as Ant-Zen, Kvitnu, Soviet Media Control, Le Petit Machiniste ao. “Refrattation” features eight tracks released on Matrone’s own label.

Content: Both last albums released by Ant-Zen revealed an explicit Industrial-Trance approach which is a bit gone with this new work. The composition brings different influences together. Taking off a Klinik-al way with dark noises in the background, the next cuts are mixing Industrial sound treatments together with dark atmospheres. You now and then will vocal passages. Repetitive loops remind us of the transcendental effect of previous works.

+ + + : Matter doesn’t exactly repeat itself but seems a project in constant evolution. The composition is meticulously built up revealing a true sonic arsenal. I like the uplifting effect of the Industrial loops. The opening piece “Inerte” is a great cut but I also recommend “Ostinato” and “Distanza”.

– – – : Speaking for myself the album “Primitive Forms” (2018) remains an absolute reference and I honestly miss this sensation at the new work. This is more Experimental like and less accessible.

Conclusion: Matter moves on taking its audience by surprise, having achieved a dark and diversified work.

Best songs: “Inerte”, “Ostinato”, “Distanza”.

Rate: 7½.

