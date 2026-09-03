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Sardinian dark disco and coldwave producer Matrukk released “Diavoleide” on Cat Cave Records on 28 August 2026. The digital single carries two takes on the same track, a long version and a short version, and is out on Bandcamp.

Matteo Girometti, who records as Matrukk, produced the release and handled the additional mix, and is credited as executive producer. Valeria Black Val took the cover photograph, with Michele Manca as model and the shoot located at the Follesa house in Donori, Sardinia. Girometti did the cover graphics and post-production himself.

<a href="https://matrukk.bandcamp.com/album/diavoleide" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Diavoleide by Matrukk</a>

What ‘Diavoleide’ follows in the Matrukk catalogue

The single is the producer’s second Cat Cave Records release of 2026. It follows “In the Shadow of Neon Light”, issued on 22 May 2026, which Girometti composed and produced alone, with mastering by Matteo “Mr Bizz” Floris and cover photography again by Valeria Black Val.

Before that came “Scary Female (Sbikka Dark Tech Groove Revibe)” on 10 April 2026, a rework of a track from his own catalogue. Both versions of “Diavoleide” run on the same material, with the long version giving the arrangement more room and the short version cut for shorter play.

About Matrukk

Matrukk is the recording name of Matteo Girometti, a producer and DJ born in Cagliari, Sardinia. He worked for the Rome record shop Goody Music before turning to production, and his releases mix dark disco, coldwave, darkwave and dark electronic material.

His first release under the name, the two-track “Witches Screaming ep”, came out on 11 May 2025 and paired “Witches Screaming”, featuring Katarina Rose and f r a g i l e, with “Creepy Girl”, featuring Alesia Davina. Matteo “Mr Bizz” Floris mastered both tracks.

The “Dark Night ep” followed on 5 October 2025 with “Dark Night”, featuring Katarina Rose, Sample_me and Dzerit, and a second version of “Scary Female” with Alesia Davina. Sbikka’s rework of “Scary Female” arrived in April 2026, and “In the Shadow of Neon Light” in May.

“Diavoleide” is his fifth release in sixteen months and his second single of 2026. No album has been announced.

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