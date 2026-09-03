September 3, 2026

Matrukk releases dark disco single ‘Diavoleide’ in two versions on Cat Cave Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 3, 2026

Sardinian dark disco producer Matrukk released “Diavoleide” on Cat Cave Records on 28 August 2026, a single carrying a long and a short version.

Matrukk "Diavoleide" single cover photographed by Valeria Black Val

Photo: Valeria Black Val

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Sardinian dark disco and coldwave producer Matrukk released “Diavoleide” on Cat Cave Records on 28 August 2026. The digital single carries two takes on the same track, a long version and a short version, and is out on Bandcamp.

Matteo Girometti, who records as Matrukk, produced the release and handled the additional mix, and is credited as executive producer. Valeria Black Val took the cover photograph, with Michele Manca as model and the shoot located at the Follesa house in Donori, Sardinia. Girometti did the cover graphics and post-production himself.

What ‘Diavoleide’ follows in the Matrukk catalogue

The single is the producer’s second Cat Cave Records release of 2026. It follows “In the Shadow of Neon Light”, issued on 22 May 2026, which Girometti composed and produced alone, with mastering by Matteo “Mr Bizz” Floris and cover photography again by Valeria Black Val.

Before that came “Scary Female (Sbikka Dark Tech Groove Revibe)” on 10 April 2026, a rework of a track from his own catalogue. Both versions of “Diavoleide” run on the same material, with the long version giving the arrangement more room and the short version cut for shorter play.

About Matrukk

Matrukk is the recording name of Matteo Girometti, a producer and DJ born in Cagliari, Sardinia. He worked for the Rome record shop Goody Music before turning to production, and his releases mix dark disco, coldwave, darkwave and dark electronic material.

His first release under the name, the two-track “Witches Screaming ep”, came out on 11 May 2025 and paired “Witches Screaming”, featuring Katarina Rose and f r a g i l e, with “Creepy Girl”, featuring Alesia Davina. Matteo “Mr Bizz” Floris mastered both tracks.

The “Dark Night ep” followed on 5 October 2025 with “Dark Night”, featuring Katarina Rose, Sample_me and Dzerit, and a second version of “Scary Female” with Alesia Davina. Sbikka’s rework of “Scary Female” arrived in April 2026, and “In the Shadow of Neon Light” in May.

“Diavoleide” is his fifth release in sixteen months and his second single of 2026. No album has been announced.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Matrukk "Diavoleide" single cover photographed by Valeria Black Val

Matrukk releases dark disco single ‘Diavoleide’ in two versions on Cat Cave Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 3, 2026
Chainreactor "Melting Point X1" cover art

Chainreactor return to industrial techno roots on ‘Melting Point X1’ EP, ‘Permagna’ video out

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 3, 2026
Djrum - Felix Manuel, press photo for the "DJ-Kicks: Djrum" mix album on !K7

Djrum mixes the next ‘DJ-Kicks’ for !K7, with four new tracks and exclusives by Skee Mask and Clark

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 3, 2026
Till Lindemann performing "Du hast kein Herz" live in Kraków

Till Lindemann releases ‘Du hast kein Herz (Live In Kraków)’ as second single from the live album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 3, 2026
BEEJAYBEE "VINAVVAVE" album cover

BEEJAYBEE releases debut album ‘VINAVVAVE’, ten tracks of industrial texture and soul from Saigon

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 2, 2026