March release for new Nytt Land album ‘Cvlt’ – on vinyl and CD + listen to the album teaser

Out on March 27 is the 6th album by the Siberian nordic folk ritual act Nytt Land. You may again expect ritual songs of ancient Siberia and Scandinavia in an atmospheric mix of traditional throat singing, authentic musical instruments, overdriven guitars and electronic music.

For this new album the band invited both Tuomas Rounakari and Jonne Järvelä from Korpiklaani as guest musicians.

“Cvlt” will be made available on CD (with 3 bonus-tracks) and limited vinyl (both limited to 500 copies) both with different artworks created by Ungodly Designs and masterings by Anatoly Pakhalenko (Nytt Land).

From Siberia with dark folk love

Nytt Land started as a folk-rock band in a remote Siberian province, and required less than a year to become one of the most prominent and successful Russian folk projects. Focused on ancient Scandinavia, the band rapidly evolved into an authentic music ensemble. Their music is mostly based on the sources from Poetic Edda, performed on the original Old Islandic. Both male and female voices are used with regards to reflecting the old vocal techniques. The main core of the band’s sound is Natasha Pakhalenko’s voice bringing Siberia and Saami and low Tuva throat singing.

Check out the album teaser below

<noscript><iframe title="NYTT LAND - VALHALLA RISING (official lyric video)" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/scRtcjgrsPA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

