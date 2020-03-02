Attrition launches ‘The Great Derailer’ video taken from upcoming album ‘The Black Maria’

Out now is the brand new Attrition video “The Great Derailer” for the single which was already released on January 31. The video was directed and edited by Antony Weir and camerman Tom Laxton and filmed on location in Coventry, England with additional footage of Emke.

Attrition are currently setting up shows in support of “The Great Derailer”, so far confirmed are:

April 3rd- The Tin, Coventry, UK

June 13th: Woodgothic Festival, Sao Thome Das Letras, Brazil

June 17th – Gothic Ba, Buenos Aires, Argentina

June 19th – Producciones Mortem Collections, Santiago de Chile

June 20th – Tumbas Eternas Producciones, Lima, Peru

July – Manchester – tbc

August 20th– Feketa Zaj festival, Hungary

August 30th – Infest festival, UK

November 28th: Winter Ghosts Symposium, Whitby, UK

December 5th – Face Bar, Reading, UK

You can watch the video below.

<noscript><iframe title="ATTRITION - The Great Derailer" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x05At-BuyhA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Attrition are an electronic music band, formed in Coventry, England in 1980 by Martin Bowes and Julia Niblock. The band emerged from the experimental post-punk scene of the early 1980s and, along with other groups such as Throbbing Gristle, Coil, Einstürzende Neubauten, and In the Nursery, greatly contributed to the development of industrial music in the UK.

