Techno-pagan pair Gazelle Twin & NYX present ‘Deep England’, a performance film by Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard

(Photo by Daniele Fummo) Gazelle Twin & NYX: electronic drone choir have reunited for a performance, “Deep England”, captured by filmmakers Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard (20,000 Days on Earth, Neil Gaiman’s Likely Stories). The online premiere of the film is tonight, Wednesday 30 June at 9pm GMT+1 with Gazelle Twin, NYX and Zakia Sewell in conversation straight after the performance. Tickets are free, go here for more information.

You can watch the trailer for the performance right below.

About Gazelle Twin and NYX: electronic drone choir

Gazelle Twin, aka Elizabeth Bernholz, was conceived in 2009, with the release of debut album, “The Entire City”. “Unflesh” followed, in 2014. In 2016, Gazelle Twin created “Kingdom Come”, an audio-visual performance depicting a fascist hell-scape based on JG Ballard’s final novel, released in 2017, and in 2018 Bernholz’s third studio album “Pastoral” was released.

Gazelle Twin is unsigned and releases music under Bernholz’s own label, Anti-Ghost Moon Ray, but has also released music on Lakeshore Records (US), Invada Records (UK), Last Gang Records (US/CAN), Moog Music Library (US), The Vinyl Factory (UK), NMC Recordings (UK), and Sugarcane Recordings (US).

NYX: electronic drone choir was created in 2017 by former creative director of London Contemporary Voices Sian O’Gorman and former producers of the Convergence Festival Philippa Neels and Josh Thomas. NYX is a collaborative drone choir using live electronics and extended vocal techniques. Collaborations to date include Hatis Noit, Iona Fortune, Alicia Jane Turner, Christina Vantzou and Belinda Zhawi, and recent installation / live performances include collaborations with Dan Tobin Smith for London Design Festival, performing with Sigur Rós at BST in Hyde Park, at Rewire Festival supporting Nicolas Jaar, and providing a live score at QEII Design Award for London Fashion Week 2020.