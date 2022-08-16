Manchester’s post-punk act Weimar presents ‘I Smashed The Looking Glass’ single/video

Manchester’s post-punk act Weimar presents the single “I Smashed The Looking Glass”, as a teaser for their new album “Dancing on a Volcano” which is out now on German Shepherd Records.

Weimar is a four-piece made up of vocalist/ guitarist / songwriter Aidan Cross (The Bacillus, Black Light Mutants), bassist John Armstrong (The Speed Of Sound), drummer Anthony ‘Eddy’ Edwards (The Deceased) and guitarist Stephen Sarsen (Frank Is Dead, Playground).

“Thematically, this song is a response to Kraftwerk’s classic ‘The Hall Of Mirrors’, which explored how an artist’s true self is distorted and eventually lost in the creation of an ideal persona. ‘I Smashed The Looking Glass’ is it’s spiritual sequel, exploring the artist’s escape from the trappings of such a persona, a significant challenge in an age of cult icons and social media performity,” says frontman Aidan Cross.

Embracing post-punk to no wave, cabaret, psychedelia, alternative folk and gothic rock, all blended in a distinctive fusion, this album was produced by Adam Crossley and Chris Guest of Vibratone Sound Studio. The cover art was created by acclaimed artist and writer Brian Gorman.

Here’s the video for the new single.

The single is the follow-up to the April released “The Girls of LA”.


