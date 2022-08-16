London based post-punk trio Girls In Synthesis back with all new single ‘Watch With Mother’

“Watch With Mother” is the latest single from London-based post-punk trio, Girls In Synthesis. The first of three singles leading up to their second full length album, released 14th October, “Watch With Mother” has what the label calls “a driving frenetic, intense soundboard lying under the almost hypnotic vocals.”

The next singles to be released are “My Husband” (September) and “Cottage Industry” (October).

Formed in late 2016, the London-based trio take their cues from legendary 1970’s UK acts such as Wire, Crass and Public Image Limited. After their self released single “The Mound/Disappear” in 2016, they released three vinyl E.P’s on the experimental London label Blank Editions throughout 2017-2018. A compilation of these releases, “Pre/Post: A Collection 2016-2018”, arrived at the start of 2019 on Louder Than War.

A few more singles, “Arterial Movements” and “Pressure”, followed at the end of 2019 with “The Images Agree” and “They’re Not Listening” arriving as lead singles from the their debut album “Now Here’s An Echo From Your Future”, released in August 2020. The 5 track mini album, “Shift In State”, was released in June 2021 as part of Record Store Day and brought fractured electronics and experimental, spatial sonics into the mix. The stand-alone single “Pulling Teeth” appeared on the 5th November 2021. The follow up to their debut album is scheduled for release at the end of 2022.

Here’s the new single.