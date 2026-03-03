Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Brooklyn-based electro-goth and disco-metal act Makes My Blood Dance have just released their new single “Black Summer” via Metropolis Records as they continue an intensive run of US tour dates from late February through May.

“Black Summer” appears as a two-track digital single, pairing the title track with “Your Little Hand In Mine“, the title track of the band’s late-2025 Metropolis debut “Your Little Hand In Mine”. Previously the band released the single “Heavy Metal Armour” and “Time And A Place”.

Recorded at Revolver Studios in Thousand Oaks, California, “Black Summer” is written by Ev0 and Jon Kristian and produced by Bret “Epic” Mazur and Mikal Blue, with engineering by Alex Lebowitz and Dalton Cyr.

Makes My Blood Dance US tour 2026 with Smile Empty Soul, Powerman 5000 and 12 Stones

In support of “Black Summer”, Makes My Blood Dance have lined up extensive North American touring between February and May 2026. After a recent Midwest run with post-grunge outfit Smile Empty Soul and nu-metal veterans Primer 55, the band are currently headlining their own “No Love Without Blood Tour” across the US South and Southeast.

From April into May, they join alternative metal act Powerman 5000 and rock band 12 Stones on a national US tour, appearing as opening support on dates including Austin, St. Louis, Millersville and Brooklyn.

Upcoming dates include club and theatre shows in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, California, Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Colorado and California. More info via the official Makes My Blood Dance site.

About Makes My Blood Dance

Makes My Blood Dance is a Brooklyn, New York-based project that merges disco-inflected electronics, metal guitars and dark pop songwriting. The band began taking shape in late 2017, when vocalist Evan “Ev0” Russell Saffer and guitarist / programmer John Polimeni (also referred to as Jon Kristian) started writing together after earlier work in Fixer, ERS and Proxima Control. They were soon joined by bassist Alex “Mother Russia” Nikitin and drummer Carlos “CK1” Gordillo.

Their official debut single “Beaming Right Up” arrived in 2019, followed later that year by the track “Sick As Our Secrets”, both supported by videos and early touring in US clubs. Early physical distribution included limited USB dog tags containing songs, lyrics and artwork.

In December 2020 the band issued the six-track “Disco Metal” EP via Alpha Centauri Records, consolidating material from their first singles with additional tracks. This was followed in 2021 by the live EP “LIVE at Smash Sound Stage (New York City)”. Further standalone singles followed including “Power Of The Lightside” and “Communion (Radio Edit)”.

From 2022 onward, Makes My Blood Dance increased their video output and touring radius. The 2022 single “Together Apart” arrived with an official video, just like the 2023 singles “Heaven Collides” and “Knowin’ It Without Knowin’ Why”. By 2024 the lineup had evolved around core songwriters Ev0 and Jon Kristian, with “I Love” Lucy on bass and G Rex on drums.

In late 2025 Makes My Blood Dance signed to Metropolis Records and issued “Your Little Hand In Mine“, “Heavy Metal Armour” and “Time And A Place” as their first wave of singles with the label, all produced by Bret “Epic” Mazur and Mikal Blue.

