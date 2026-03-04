G.H.T. – Resistance (Digital Album – G.H.T.)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Swedish band G.H.T. has been active for several years and has released a considerable number of albums and singles to date. I discovered them a few years ago and immediately sensed strong potential in their EBM-driven sound.

Dark EBM remains the foundation of their music. The sound is raw, unpolished, and aggressive. Add a menacing atmosphere, and you get a clear sense of what this band stands for. The harsh vocals fit perfectly within the overall sonic framework. At times, certain elements remind me of the early days of Combichrist, while other passages evoke hints of Front 242.

“Resistance” is a strong album; however, more professional mixing and mastering would elevate the band to an even higher level. Nevertheless, this release will undoubtedly appeal to dedicated EBM enthusiasts. (Rating:8).

Listen to “No Way Back”:

https://ghtmusic.bandcamp.com/track/no-way-back

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)