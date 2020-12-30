Magne Furuholmen’s ‘White Xmas Lies’ live concert available online

The live Facebook premiere of Magne’s “White Xmas Lies” concert (recorded at Kulturkirken Jakob in Oslo on December 4, 2019) is now available online. The concert recording lasts about an hour, and the setlist includes 11 songs:

Snow is Falling The Light We Lost A Wintry Silence The Season to be Melancholy Caprice Des Dieux This is Now America You Can’t Have it Both Ways (featuring Tini Flaat Mykland) So Cold It’s Hard to Think White Xmas Lies Revelation Song There Goes Another Year

All of the songs are from Magne’s album “White Xmas Lies”, except “You Can’t Have It Both Ways”, which was written by Magne, and can be found on Tini’s 2014 album “Undo My Heart”. Performing with Magne were Karl Oluf Wennerberg, Even Ormestad, Morten Qvenild, Madeleine Ossum, Emilie Heldal Lidsheim, Dan Sunhordvik and Tini Flaat Mykland.

You can watch the full concert over on Facebook here.

