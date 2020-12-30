Face The Beat: Session 6 is available now for free download – over 130 tracks

We are back with a very strong new volume in the by now legendary Face The Beat series powered by Side-Line, just in time to close 2020. Counting 138 tracks this new volume, the 6th so far, is available now from Bandcamp.

Side-Line has always been about getting new bands in the spotlights for a bigger public to discover them. And this new volume continues that good old tradition of course. We again went talent hunting in the dark music world so you are also getting a great selection of starting bands from allover the world which often offer here their very first public release.

You’ll also notice that we have a lot more bands on board this time than usual, 137 in total, and that’s also corona related as many if not all were confined at home and decided to record brand new material. It also explains why it took a bit longer to complete this 6th session as we received an avalanche of tracks which we had to go through once the deadline for submissions was over.

The compilation is available via our Bandcamp page as a pay-what-you-want release or in combination with a Side-Line T-shirt.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Various Artists</a>

All proceedings will again go to the various charities we support. You can also help out simply by donating on Bandcamp when you download the compilation.

A BIG thank you to all the bands who have offered their material to be used in this compilation, without you this would not have been possible! United we show that we have our heart at the right place!

Stay safe, stay healthy and cross your fingers for a better 2021 and thanks for your support!

10 years of Face The Beat

Over the past 10 years we have released 5 volumes, and one remix album, in this series which you can explore below. Many bands have later been picked up by labels who are often using our series to scout for new talents. Job done!

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-1">Face The Beat: Session 1 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-2">Face The Beat: Session 2 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-3">Face The Beat: Session 3 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/shane-aungst-vs-face-the-beat-5-megamix">Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 5 – Megamix by Shane Aungst</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.