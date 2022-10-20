M73 – Motor Romantik (Album – Laebel)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: John Mirland (Holm/Mirland, Am Tierpark, Negant, Mirland/Larsen ao) strikes back with the second album of his M73 solo-project. “Motor Romantik” is inspired by themes like love, passion and isolation in a virtual world.

Content: The songs are driven by EBM influences -which are mainly emerging right at the beginning, retro-like strings, dreamy Electro-Pop elements and minimalism. The vocals are half spoken, half singing which accentuated the minimal approach of the production.

+ + + : John Mirland clearly loves synth music and bring us back to alluring, vintage, synth lines. He diversified his work by mixing EBM and Electro-Pop styles resulting in a very personal and minimal interpretation of Electronic music. The work sounds retro and yet refreshing. I have a preference for darker cuts like “Crucify” and the brilliant title song. Another attention grabber is the solid debut track “Take It All” which sounds like cool EBM.

– – – : I would like the get a bit more punch in some of the songs.

Conclusion: John Mirland remains a prolific artist but first of all a man with very diversified- and cool projects. M73 falls somewhere in between EBM and Dark-Electro-Pop.

Best songs: “Motor Romantik”, “Crucify”, “Take It All”, “Inside You”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/m73official

Label: http://laebel-music.dk / www.facebook.com/laebelmusic