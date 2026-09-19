September 19, 2026

Lumières Noires Fanzine releases third issue

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
Lumières Noires Fanzine issue N°3 A5 print zine cover
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French print fanzine Lumières Noires has released its third issue, “Lumières Noires Fanzine N°3”, out now on Bandcamp. The zine is founded and edited by Vincent Dromard and covers underground and dark music.

Printed in a run of 104 hand-numbered copies, the issue comes in A5 format with a glossy hardcover, 124 pages in color and black-and-white, perfect-bound and digitally printed. The text is in French.

Lumières Noires Fanzine N°3 covers Pharmakon (harsh noise, visceral industrial – USA), Rosemary Loves A Blackberry / Diana Burkot (electronic art pop – Iceland/Russia), Jennifer Touch (dark acidwave – Germany), Ailise Blake (cosmic neofolk – Italy/France), Dermabrasion (death rock, disco punk – Canada), Madeline Goldstein (wet new wave – USA), Hilary Woods (blinding black drone folk – Ireland) and Robin Kester (psychedelic pop, electro rock – Netherlands), plus Buzzkill (coldwave, steel-hard punk – France), along with more than fifty reviews of vinyl, CD, cassette and VHS releases.

Dromard, who runs the fanzine from France, described the issue as dedicated “to underground music.”

About Lumières Noires Fanzine

Lumières Noires is a French print fanzine covering underground and dark music, founded and edited by Vincent Dromard. Its first issue was released in March 2025 after six months of work, printed in 108 hand-numbered copies: A5 format, glossy hardcover, 112 pages in color and black-and-white, perfect-bound and digitally printed. That issue included interviews and features on artists such as Kælan Mikla and Denuit, alongside about fifty reviews of physical releases.

The second issue followed around November 2025, printed in 100 hand-numbered copies in the same A5 glossy hardcover format, 116 pages in color and black-and-white, perfect-bound and digitally printed. It featured Ic3peak, Left For Pleasure, Donna Blue, Systeme Paradoxe, Blanche Biau, Dlina Volny, Babel Map, La Punta Bianca and Violent Vickie, plus fifty-four reviews of vinyl, CD, cassette and DVD releases; each order included a 40×30 cm poster.

Lumières Noires Fanzine N°3, released in September 2026, is the third issue since the zine launched, and is available on Bandcamp alongside the first two.

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