Electronic / rock act Enhok launches 2nd single, ‘Gone’, on SkyQode

Out via the fine label SkyQode is the newest Enhok single “Gone”. You can check out the single below. In addition to the title track, the single features two diverse remixes by Synthetische Lebensform and Requiem4FM.

The artist behind this electronic / rock act is Diego Gutierrez, a Venezuelan musician, singer and producer, currently based in Spain. He debuted with the single “Black Waters” and on this new single combines melodic synth lines, melancholic piano parts and distorted industrial synths. Add to that Diego’s rather melancholic vocals and you have an idea what to expect.

