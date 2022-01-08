Luca Draccar – Neo Noir Plaisir (EP – Lush Point)

Genre/Influences: Techno, Trance, Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Based in Berlin (Germany) with Italian roots, Luca Draccar set up his music project in 2018. He released several productions on his own label Lush Point, the three songs featured on “Neo Noir Plaisir” being his newest exposure.

Content: I think there’s no other music style than Techno to start describing this EP. The songs are driven by groovy loops, but quite progressively other influences are joining in. “Mouse In Trap” evolves a rather Trance with some mystic resonating sound effects right at the end. “The Black White Palm” features some Tribal-like drum patterns on top of the song.

+ + + : Luca Draccar deals with a wider canvas of Techno music; he simply enlarges the horizon of Techno music by adding related influences like Trance and adding something extra and a little bit exotic like Tribal. This EP features 3 different, but cool cuts.

– – – : The EP is cool and fully enjoyable, but I can’t say this artist is adding something new.

Conclusion: “Neo Noir Plaisir” is a cool EP title for exigent Techno lovers.

Best songs: “Mouse In Trap”, “Margot”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.lucadraccar.com / www.facebook.com/DraccarLuca

Label: www.lushpoint.in