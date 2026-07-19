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Melbourne noir post-punk project Low Monroe released the single “Desire Limbs” on Bandcamp on 19 June 2026. The track is the first new material from Mark Sergi’s project since the single “Exxon Tears”, and it precedes a hometown show in Melbourne on 30 July 2026.

<a href="https://lowmonroe.bandcamp.com/track/desire-limbs" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Desire Limbs by Low Monroe</a>

Low Monroe recorded the track themselves, with Andrew Huhtanen McEwan handling mixing and mastering. On the recording, Sergi’s spoken-sung vocals sit over Charlie Nimmo’s bass, Finn Smith’s drums and a guitar lead from Jake Hohaia. The single mixes slow, repetitive bass figures and clipped drum hits with a vocal delivery that moves between confession and accusation.

Sergi keeps his own description of the song short and physical: “Desire Limbs explores an ugly silhouette of vulnerability and repulsion.”

Low Monroe play ‘Desire Limbs’ live in Melbourne

Low Monroe have one confirmed live date following the release:

30 July 2026 – The Last Chance, Melbourne, Australia

About Low Monroe

Low Monroe is the project of Melbourne songwriter and vocalist Mark Sergi, who writes character-driven songs built on the visual style and hardboiled narratives of Old Hollywood crime and film noir. The project’s debut EP “Blood And Leather Gloves” collected five tracks: “Club Monroe”, “Two-Day Crime Scene”, “Second Try Theme”, “Velvet Cell” and “The Perfect Citizen”, with lyrics drawing on films such as “Rear Window” and “Sweet Smell of Success” and on television composers including Lalo Schifrin and Mike Post. A video for “Velvet Cell” was shot in the Old Melbourne Gaol but was never released.

Sergi later expanded Low Monroe from a solo effort into a live band, first credited as The Fugitives on the single “Exxon Tears”. The current recording lineup pairs Sergi with Charlie Nimmo on bass, Finn Smith on drums and Jake Hohaia on guitar. “Desire Limbs”, mixed and mastered by Andrew Huhtanen McEwan, is the group’s first single of 2026 and leads into the 30 July show at The Last Chance in Melbourne.

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