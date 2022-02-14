London based shoegazing post-punk act Black Doldrums to release debut album on March 11th – here’s a (promising!) preview

Fuzz Club Records is releasing the debut album of the London based four piece Black Doldrums on March 11th and let’s say we were more than just a bit surprised by the sound we found on “Dead Awake”. The founding members Sophie Landers (drums) and Kevin Gibbard (guitar/vocals) offer dark shoegazing post-punk which clearly refers to the band’s roots (Echo & The Bunnymen, The Cure, …) and all this resulted in a very well mixed and balanced debut album.

The album follows two sold out vinyl EPs and several tours around the UK, EU and US. The band’s original plan for “Dead Awake” was to travel to New York and record it with Jared Artaud (The Vacant Lots, Alan Vega), but due to the pandemic, they ended up doing a remote collaboration. The band recorded the album in London with Artaud producing and mixing the album remotely from Brooklyn.

“It made for an interesting collaboration as the distance could have been an obstacle”, Sophie recalls, “but it actually helped creativity as we were more inclined to stay in touch and have really decent phone calls at length discussing the songs in a lot of detail. We really enjoyed those conversations with Jared about music and all of our influences. I think you can hear on the record that it is a full collaboration.”

To get an idea how the band sounds, check the below videos. A full review of the album will follow in the next weeks.