New York City based post-punk act The Vacant Lots lands all new album in September – new video for ‘Thank You’

Out on Fuzz Club Records on September 30th is “Closure”, the fourth album of the New York City based post-punk act Vacant Lots. The album is the follow-up to the 2020 album “Interzone”. The record was mixed by Maurizio Baggio (Boy Harsher, The Soft Moon, Merchandise) and all songs were written, performed and produced by The Vacant Lots.

The minimalist post-punk/synth-pop duo, Jared Artaud and Brian MacFadyen, caught the attention of the bigger public thanks to their collaborations with Suicide’s Alan Vega. Today Jared has joined Alan’s widow and longtime musical ally Liz Lamere in curating the Vega Vault of unreleased material, culminating in co-producing and mixing 2021’s lost album, “Mutator”.

Out now is the new single “Thank You”.

This is the previously released single “Chase”.

The duo will embark on a tour in September/October through North American supporting The Black Angels with UK/Europe tour dates in November/December.

Upcoming UK/EU/US/CA Tour Dates

Sep 30 – Dallas (US) – Granada*

Oct 1 – Lawrence (US – Bottleneck*

Oct 3 – St Louis (US) – Delmar Hall*

Oct 4 – Omaha (US) – Slowdown*

Oct 5 – Minneapolis (US) – First Avenue*

Oct 7 – Madison (US) – Majestic*

Oct 8 – Cleveland (US) – Beachland*

Oct 10 – Detroit (US) – Majestic*

Oct 12 – Toronto (CA) – Phoenix*

Oct 13 – Montreal (CS) – Corona*

Oct 14 – Boston (US) – Paradise*

Oct 15 – DC (US) – 9:30 Club*

Oct 17 – Brooklyn (US) – Brooklyn Steel*

Oct 18 – Philadelphia (US) – Union Transfer*

Oct 19 – Chapel Hill (US) – Cat’s Cradle*

Oct 21 – Atlanta (US) – Variety*

Oct 22 – Nashville (US) – Brooklyn Bowl*

Oct 23 – Birmingham (US) – Saturn*

Oct 24 – Baton Rouge (US) – Chelsea’s Live*

(*) with The Black Angels