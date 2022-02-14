Swedish gothic rock band Brotherhood return with double A-side single ‘Valentine’ / ‘Breakdown’ – Watch the video for ‘Valentine’
In 2019 the Swedish gothic rock band Brotherhood released their second album “In The Violet…
In 2019 the Swedish gothic rock band Brotherhood released their second album “In The Violet Hour” which was followed by the single ”More”; The band was consequently booked to support The Mission at their live shows in Sweden.
When the pandemic struck the world, the founding members of Brotherhood – Stefan Eriksson and Micke Lönngren – have been busy recording, remixing and producing other artists and focusing on their solo projects Sister Electra and Lønnkrog. But in Autumn 2021 the duo met up again in the studio to record and write new Brotherhood songs.
The first single to be released is the double A-side “Valentine” / “Breakdown”. Mastered by Arcana’s Peter Bjärgo the artwork for the single was created by the painter Sackarias Luhanko and will remind you of a certain album cover.
Below is a video for “Valentine” which was filmed by Engin Akyurt (and Pixabay).
