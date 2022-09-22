London-based post-punk trio Girls In Synthesis returns with new single, ‘My Husband’

“My Husband”, the new single from Girls In Synthesis, is out now and deals with a physically violent relationship between husband and wife. The band describes it as “an internal dialogue from the victim’s perspective, projecting the fear and mental anguish in such situations.”

Formed in late 2016, London-based post-punk trio Girls In Synthesis take their cues from legendary 1970’s UK acts such as Wire, Crass and Public Image Limited. After their self released single “The Mound/Disappear” in 2016, they released three vinyl EP’s on the experimental London label Blank Editions throughout 2017-2018. A compilation of these releases, “Pre/Post: A Collection 2016-2018”, arrived at the start of 2019 on Louder Than War.

Singles “Arterial Movements” and “Pressure” followed at the end of 2019 with “The Images Agree” and “They’re Not Listening” arriving as lead singles from the debut album “Now Here’s An Echo From Your Future”, released in August 2020. The 5 track mini album, “Shift In State”, was released in June 2021 as part of Record Store Day. The stand-alone single “Pulling Teeth” appeared on the 5th November 2021. The follow up to their debut album is scheduled for release at the end of 2022.

Here’s the new single.


