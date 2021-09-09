Limited 2LP book for Die Form’s 1993 album ‘Ad Infinitum’ with bonus tracks

Out via Mecanica Records in early October is the double vinyl pressing (with limited casebound book) of Die Form’s 1993 album “Ad Infnitum”. “Ad Infnitum” was originally released on CD in 1993 by Hyperium Records and was later re-released by Trisol (2001), Metropolis (2002) and Irond (2003) on CD.

This new double vinyl edition not only includes the complete original tracklist, but also a selection of 8 instrumental versions and unreleased tracks from the same period. The bonus tracks are “Test 050293”, “Incubus”, “Virus Emission”, “Impudicus Rex”, “Bite of God (Instrumental)”, “Chronovision (Instrumental)”, “Necrophilia (Instrumental)”, “Test Man Sonic”.

The double vinyl is limited to 474 numbered copies with a deluxe 16-page casebound hardcover book featuring unpublished images as well as other reworked photographs taken from “The Visionary Garden”. Every copy includes a certificate and a sticker.

About Die Form

Die Form is the seminal post-industrial electronic act started in the late 70’s by French musician and multimedia artist Philippe Fichot. He began recording a number of experimental cassettes under different names but Die Form became the main project and with which he has developed a prolific career during more than four decades.

Whilst the project was still in its first stage, the underlying concepts were already evident: a combination of esoteric electronic experiments with an underlying theme of eroticism, death and other taboo subjects, apparent in both the music and artworks.

In 1986 the project was joined by Éliane P., but it took until 1991 before we could hear her vocals, namely on the album “Corpus Delicti”.