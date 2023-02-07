Krylon Hertz, the pre-Die Form project by Philippe F., gets compiled (albeit in a VERY limited run) on ‘Die komplette Kollektion (1978-1981)’

Out now is the Krylon Hertz compilation “Die komplette Kollektion (1978-1981)”. Released in a 155 copies strong ultra-limited edition on MinimalKombinat it holds the tracks from the two tapes that were released in 1978 and 1981 on the legendary Bain Total label.

All the tracks on this release have been newly mastered from the original mastertapes by Kurt ‘Pyrolator’ Dahlke. Below are the artworks of the original tape releases.

Krylon Hertz was one of the first ever projects by Philippe F. from Die Form and D.F. Sadist School fame to name just the two most wellknown of his projects.