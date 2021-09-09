New Depeche Mode photobook to be published: ‘Dream – Depeche Mode Photographs 1994-2002’ by Michaela Olexova

Out on November 4th via The Baoli Ltd is the brand new Depeche Mode photobook, “Dream – Depeche Mode Photographs 1994-2002”, by Michaela Olexova.

The book will be released in a standard edition (black cover, A4 format) and a limited edition (white cover, A4 format, 1000 copies numbered and signed by the author with an exclusive photo print). 5% of the proceeds from each sale placed via the photographer’s website will be donated to the mental health charity Mind.

The book offers a curated collection of images covering a nine year period in which Czech-born (but UK-based) designer and photographer Michaela Olexova worked as editor of BONG, the hugely popular official fan club magazine of Depeche Mode. The book contains digitally reproduced photos that originally appeared in that publication as well as many unseen ones that were captured on various tours, in the studio and behind the scenes. Several were also displayed during an exhibition in Prague in 1996, while others were included as part of a Collector’s Edition of the group’s “Ultra” album that was issued in 2007.









Olexova explains that “I wanted to present these photos to Depeche Mode fans in a higher quality than ever before and in the medium they truly deserve. Having had exclusive access to the group at that time, my intention was always to present the very best of the band from myself as a fan to their many other fans. ‘Dream’ is my personal tribute to them and celebrates their musical genius.”

She also states that her association with the group “changed the trajectory of my life and career. It is a journey that began with their very first show in communist Czechoslovakia in 1988 when I fell in love with their music, to co-founding a fan club in the newly created Czech Republic, to landing a dream opportunity working directly with them.”