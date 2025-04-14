Lia Bosch – Polar Code (Digital/CD Album – Glacial Movements Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

At the end of 2024, Glacial Movements Records released the debut album by Italian artist Lia Bosch. At first glance, this might seem like just another addition to the label’s catalogue—until you realize she’s the first female artist to release an album on the imprint.

Titled “Polar Code”, the album revolves around the concept of an abandoned Antarctic base, rumored to have been the site of mysterious experiments. Lia Bosch translates this eerie narrative into a haunting sonic journey, excelling both in her use of immersive field recordings and the richness of her arrangements. The result is an icy, often tormented production that sparks vivid, almost Cinematic imagery in the listener’s mind.

Subtle elements—crackling textures, echoing fragments, and ghostly nuances—amplify the album’s sense of mystery. “Polar Code” is not just unsettling—it’s mesmerizingly powerful. The kind of work that makes you feel like something strange is watching from the shadows, which only speaks to its overwhelming sonic strength. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Unveiling”:

https://glacialmovements.bandcamp.com/track/unveiling

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

