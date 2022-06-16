Leda – Marocco Speed (Album – Leda & Il Piccio Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Marocco speed” is the second album by the Italian formation Leda. The work was released three years after the debut opus.

Content: “Marocco Speed” sounds like a Dark-Rock interpretation with Italian, female, vocals on top. The work is driven by powerful guitar play and refined with electronic arrangements. The songs are a mix of rage and melancholia.

+ + + : The main strength of the work is singer Serena Abrami. She injects a true soul into the band, switching in between enraged passages and sweet vocals. Sound-wise the darkest song of the album “Femme Flow” is my personal favorite one.

– – – : The album features only 8 songs which is not that much. But the main point is that the album is missing a true climax.

Conclusion: Leda is not exactly setting the world alight but I can imagine this will possibly please Italian fans of Dark-Rock music.

Best songs: “Femme Flow”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.ledamusic.com / www.facebook.com/leda.laband

Label:www.facebook.com/ilpicciorecords