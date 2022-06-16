Leda – Marocco Speed (Album – Leda & Il Piccio Records)

June 16, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Rock. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: “Marocco speed” is the second album by the Italian…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Marocco speed” is the second album by the Italian formation Leda. The work was released three years after the debut opus.

Content: “Marocco Speed” sounds like a Dark-Rock interpretation with Italian, female, vocals on top. The work is driven by powerful guitar play and refined with electronic arrangements. The songs are a mix of rage and melancholia.

+ + + : The main strength of the work is singer Serena Abrami. She injects a true soul into the band, switching in between enraged passages and sweet vocals. Sound-wise the darkest song of the album “Femme Flow” is my personal favorite one.

– – – : The album features only 8 songs which is not that much. But the main point is that the album is missing a true climax.

Conclusion: Leda is not exactly setting the world alight but I can imagine this will possibly please Italian fans of Dark-Rock music.

Best songs: “Femme Flow”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.ledamusic.com / www.facebook.com/leda.laband

Label:www.facebook.com/ilpicciorecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Exclusive video from noise rock outfit Mr.Phylzzz available now on Side-Line

Exclusive european video launch from noise rock outfit Mr.Phylzzz available now on Side-Line

June 15, 2022 bernard
Shhadows presents 2nd album 'Bloodwork' on Re:Mission Entertainment

Shhadows presents 2nd album ‘Bloodwork’ on Re:Mission Entertainment

June 15, 2022 bernard
Diamanda Galás announces details of new release 'Broken Gargoyles'

Diamanda Galás announces details of new release ‘Broken Gargoyles’

June 15, 2022 bernard
Erasure announce 'Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)' reworking elements from 'The Neon' into a new 10-track album - out 12 August on Mute

Erasure announce ‘Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)’ reworking elements from ‘The Neon’ into a new 10-track album – out 12 August on Mute

June 14, 2022 bernard
Darkwave duo Vaselyne (project incl. ex-Clan of Xymox member) drops 'Waiting To Exhale' EP

Darkwave act Vaselyne (aka Yvette Winkler and Frank Weyzig) lands ‘The Sea Says’ album

June 14, 2022 bernard