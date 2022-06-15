Exclusive video from noise rock outfit Mr.Phylzzz available now on Side-Line

Exclusive european video launch from noise rock outfit Mr.Phylzzz available now on Side-Line
(Photo by Scott Beseler) Mr.Phylzzz, a two piece noise rock outfit from Chicago, Illinois have…
(Photo by Scott Beseler) Mr.Phylzzz, a two piece noise rock outfit from Chicago, Illinois have launched their newest video for “Mr.Entertainer”. The video and the single feature appearances from Buzz Osborne, Kevin Rutmanis and Haze XXL.
Mr.Phylzzz consists of the duo Clinton Jacob (guitar) and drummer Danny Sein. Formed in late 2015, Mr.Phylzzz was picked up in 2019 by Amphetamine Reptile Records to be featured on the “Dope Guns n Fucking In the Streets Vol 14” comp and to release their full length “Penitent Curtis” (Amphetamine Reptile).
Mr.Phylzzz is currently on tour in support of their new record “Cancel Culture Club” all written and recorded by Clinton Jacob in a 10×10 room during the pandemic that features Haze XXL (Halo of Flies /Amphetamine Reptile), Kevin Rutmanis (Cows, Tomahawk, The Melvins) and King Buzzo (The Melvins).
The limited run of CD’s is available now here. The “Cancel Culture Club” digipak is coming out this August.
Below is the video for “Mr.Entertainer”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether