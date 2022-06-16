Dead Can Dance frontwoman Lisa Gerrard releases new single ‘Until We Meet Again’ this Friday

Lisa Gerrard and Marcello De Francisci are to launch the video for “Until We Meet Again”, their new single which will be out on Friday. The track is taken from their upcoming album “Exaudia” and can be pre-saved right here.

The day that the first single “Until We Meet Again” will be released (on June 17) is also the day when the album also becomes available for pre-order. This recording is released just one year after that of Gerrard’s 2021 collaborative album “Burn” with Dead Can Dance bandmate Jules Maxwell, produced by James Chapman of MAPS.

For the new album the duo has been working alongside a team of other musicians including Bahar Shah, Astrid Williamson, Daniela Arbizzi, and Farhad Behroozi.

Here’s the video for the album title “Exaudia”.