Electropop act Enhok launches brand new – and excellent – single ‘The Night’ via SkyQode records

Out now is Enhok’s newest single “The Night” which follows “Black Waters” and “Gone”, both were released in 2020. The single showcases yet another facet of Enhok’s sound by delivering a nostalgic dark ’80s vibe with pulsing beats and catchy synth-laden melodies. The vocals are quite reminiscent of those of Iris’ frontman Reagan Jones and at least as attractive.

The title track is accompanied by a rather fine club remix from Enhok’s label mate, the Russian darkwave act Elezoria.

Enhok was originally founded by Diego Gutierrez, a Venezuelan musician, singer and producer, currently based in Spain. If you want some decent electropop, then this is a band to check out for sure. The single can be streamed/downloaded now, check here for all the links.

There is also a video available.

It’s not the first time we cover Enhok, the band was also selected for our “Face The Beat 6” compilation with another great track “Gone”. Warmly recommended to check out this very promising band.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Enhok</a>