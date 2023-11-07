Lebanon Hanover return with new 2-track single

Out via Fabrika Records is an all new, self-titled (or non-titled) 2-track vinyl single by Lebanon Hanover. This vinyl single comes in 2 different editions and is a taster for the all new 2024 album. Both editions come in an embossed cover and will be released on November 24.

The regular black vinyl is limited to 1200 copies while the gold version is limited to 500 copies.

The single is William Maybelline and Larissa Iceglass’ first new material since the 2020 album “Sci-Fi Sky” and holds 2 tracks: “Better than going under” and “Kyiv”.

Lebanon Hanover are a British-German post-punk duo formed in 2010 in Sunderland, England. The band consists of Swiss vocalist and guitarist Larissa Iceglass and British vocalist, bassist and synthesist William Maybelline. The group is signed to Greece’s Fabrika Records and has released six studio albums to date. Their name comes from two neighbouring towns (Lebanon and Hanover) in New Hampshire, United States. In 2011, they released a split EP with La Fete Triste, which caught the eye of Fabrika Records, and the band was signed to the label shortly after.