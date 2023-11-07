Hanging Freud Re-release Studio Album 'persona Normal'

Hanging Freud re-release previous studio album ‘Persona Normal’ – Pre-order now
Originally self-released via their DIY Tiny Box label in a very limited quantity, the Scottish post-punk/minimal electro act Hanging Freud are now also re-releasing their previous (6th) studio album “Persona Normal” via their new label partner Spleen+ (division of the Belgian Alfa Matrix label group), digitally via Bandcamp, in a digipak edition, as well as vinyl in two different colours (solid gold or solid silver) each strictly limited to 150 units worldwide.
Pre-orders are available via the Alfa Matrix store and these will all be shipped on December 1st.
Here’s how the vinyls look like.
The band also recently announced a brand new album, “Worship” on which Paula Borges and Jonathan Skinner continue refining their unique sound identity evoking influences and elements of post punk, ethereal, synthgaze, cold wave, ambient pop or yet experimental electronica.
“Worship” gets released as a limited vinyl edition available in 2 different colours: transparent violet and transparent turquoise (150 copies each worldwide) as well as a lush double-CD digipak with the “Anomalies” bonus EP just like in this Bandcamp download.
You can check out the album below on Bandcamp.
