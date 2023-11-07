Anthony Laguerre Joins Up with Les Percussions De Strasbourg

In an upcoming release on November 10, 2023 via Sérotine Records, French composer Anthony Laguerre, in collaboration with Les Percussions de Strasbourg, will present “MYOTIS V,” a 34-minute composition. This work follows Laguerre’s solo project “MYOTIS” from 2019 and extends his exploration into a group setting. “MYOTIS V” is characterized by a blend of amplified percussion and electronic sounds.

Laguerre’s objective with “MYOTIS V” was to amplify sounds typically inaudible without assistance and incorporate them into his music. The composition employs these sounds as a form of melody and incorporates rhythms produced from skin and metal instruments. The music is intended to provide a range of volume and dramaturgy.

The album was recorded in January 2022 at Théâtre de Haute-Pierre in Strasbourg by Anthony Laguerre and Stéphane Levigneront. Subsequent mixing took place in November 2022 by Anthony Laguerre at Shadyn Studio in Nancy, and mastering was completed in December 2022 by Jean-François Hustin at Studio Organic in Liège. The electroacoustic piece was initially created for the Festival Météo in Mulhouse in August 2021 and has been produced by association Motrice. Co-producers include Les Percussions de Strasbourg, Festival Météo, CCAM Vandoeuvre-Les-Nancy, Ville de Nancy, with support from CNM, SACEM, DRAC, and Région Grand Est.

About Les Percussions de Strasbourg

Les Percussions de Strasbourg is a contemporary classical music percussion ensemble made up of six percussionists. Founded in 1962, the ensemble is still performing and commissioning music. The current lineup has played together for 15 years. Their discography includes two albums for Limelight Records. They have premiered over 250 works of contemporary classical music, including Iannis Xenakis’s “Pléïades”, “Inventions” by Miloslav Kabeláč and Karlheinz Stockhausen’s “Musik im Bauch”. One of their members was Pierre Moerlen.