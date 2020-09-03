LA based darkwave band Ashrr launches new single/video ‘Waves’

The LA based darkwave band Ashrr, who released their debut record “Oscillator” last year, has picked up where they left off with the release of the new single titled “Waves” that is accompanied by a video that was directed, shot and edited by Keith Musil (Twin Shadow, Grizfolk, Tennis).

“Since our formation, Ashrr’s sound has been in a constant state of flux as we continually draw inspiration from the creative forces that surround us. Our musical journey led us to a style that explores elements of sound from across the spectrum of rock, from adrenaline fueled post-punk and brooding dark wave to futuristic analog synth and primal guitar driven rock, with all roads leading to our new single ‘Waves'”, says the band.

You can check out the video right below.

Keith Musil: “The idea for this video came about because of COVID restrictions and a reaction to the social movements brewing at the time. We needed a concept that didn’t require a lot of actors and would be something I could produce, shoot and edit on my own. Originally, I wanted to document the journey of an inanimate object similar to “The Red Balloon.” What struck me most about that short film is how much you feel for the balloon. Our intention was to do just that but with a .31cent goldfish.”

