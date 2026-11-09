November 9, 2026

Kllsingl – Wendigo (Digital/CD EP – Out Of Line)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 9, 2026
Kllsingl – "Wendigo" album cover
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Kllsignl is a relatively new name on the Electro scene—a German solo project about which very little is known. Following the release of several singles, the label Out Of Line has now issued this EP, which combines familiar tracks with new material. Kllsignl sees itself as a manifestation: the embodiment of dark thoughts, sleepless nights, inner demons and psychological confrontations.

The five tracks are highly compelling, not least because Kllsignl’s musical style is difficult to pin down—a quality I have always considered a sign of genuine creativity. While the music could loosely be categorized as Dark-Electro, Industrial-Pop or even Industrial-Hip-Hop, its sound is distinctly its own. The production is overwhelming, at times resembling a form of ‘controlled chaos’, yet everything is meticulously crafted. Cold, stark textures are blended with a wealth of effects and anchored by powerful, driving beats. The vocals hover somewhere between singing and spoken word.

“Wendigo” is something you really need to discover for yourself. This project undoubtedly brings something fresh to the table. (Rating:7½).

Watch the clip “Wendigo”:

About Kllsignl

Kllsignl is a solo dark electro-trap project from Munich, Germany. The project signed to Berlin-based label Out Of Line and released its debut single and video “Wendigo” on May 8, 2025, followed the next day by its first live performance at the Out Of Line Weekender in Berlin. Side-Line first reported on the signing and the single at the time. All music, lyrics and production are credited to Kllsignl alone. The five-track “Wendigo” EP followed on Out Of Line in July 2026, combining the original single with four new tracks: “I Am The”, “Feed the Crows”, “Zero Me” and “Gimme That Kllsignl”.

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