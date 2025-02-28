Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Ex-Hyena and Re:Mission Entertainment release the “Shapeshifter” EP including the tracks “Shapeshifter” and “Reptile” which comes in remastered versions.

Both tracks are taken from the band’s third album, “A Kiss of the Mind”. Also included are two “Shapeshifter” remixes from Big Time Kill and Dread Risks, along with a remix from Slighter. The bandcamp version also includes a cover of Deftones song “Bloody Cape”, in collaboration with producer Brian L. Masiello.

Reuben: “‘Reptile’ is the last song we decided to add to the album. We had to have a song on the album with the ExHyena David Lynch movie vibe, and ‘Reptile’ is that song. It starts out super dark and sinister and explodes into a super dancey instrumental section. It’s a really cool contrast between the dark moody parts and the sexy upbeat sections. We’ve been playing this one first on our current live set, and it definitely gets people’s attention. This song also made an appearance on the recent ‘Darkness Calling’ compilation from 2023. The album version is an updated mix of the song.”

You can now exclusively preview the video for “Shapeshifter” starring Sofia Rose and Juan Botero.

You can download the 6-track version of the EP below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/shapeshifter-ep">Shapeshifter EP by Ex-Hyena</a>

