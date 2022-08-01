Industrial veteran Schuster drops another music video and pokes fun at materialism with ‘Material’

Out now from the German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster is “Material”: The second music video off his new album “Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks” and one of three songs sung in German. A new music video for each song will be released in chronological order on a regular basis. All music videos have been produced by Nihil Media.

You might know Schuster for both “Trauma” and “Drown” which were featured on “Face The Beat: Session 7” and “Face The Beat: Session 5”, as he’s been around the scene for 40 years with bands like Stumpff, ULAA, Die Guten Deutschen and also starred in cult movies like “Kinder der Nacht” I and II.

Here’s the video for “Material”.


