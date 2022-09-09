Belgian industrial noise trio Ghost:Whale lands debut album ‘Echo:One’
Out now is the debut album by the Brussels based industrial noise act Ghost:Whale which formed last year and consists of Lionel Beyet, Yves Vranckx and Vincent De Santos. The trio mixes bass, samples and drums into a very own sound which they describe as ‘instrumental stoner doom sludge noise’.
You’ll indeed recognize a punk approach as the trio were members of the punk band Frau Blücher and the drunken Horses, the sludge punk noise act Missiles of October and the industrial sludge act [P.U.T].
“Echo:One” is the band’s first album and holds 5 tracks clocking in on over one hour of music. The release is available as a pay-what-you-want price and on CD plus tape. The album was recorded on January 20-21, 2022 at Magasin4 followed by an end-of-residency concert on the 22nd.
The CD (and tape in the US) are being distributed by POGO (BE/FR), Forbidden Place Records (US), Bonobo stomp (FR), Urgence disk (CH), Clouded Mind Records (SWE), Bitume Records (FR), The Ashton Velvet Rock Club Recording Company (USA) and Tenzenmen (Thailand).
You can also order it below via the band itself.
The band also announced a few new Belgian concert dates:
- 17.09.2022 Bruxelles at Brasserie de la Mule
- 13.10.2022 Bruxelles at Magasin4 + SUMA
- 14.10.2022 Tournai at Au bout de nos rêves
- 20.10.2022 Bruxelles at Le Lac
Here’s a live video to give you an idea.
