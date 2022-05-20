Kill Shelter announces new single ‘The Necklace’ with Agent Side Grinder ahead of ‘Dual Version’ album release

Taken from Kill Shelter’s sophomore album “Asylum” is the brand new single “The Necklace” (featuring Agent Side Grinder).

Pete Burns, Kill Shelter, explains: “The new single with Agent Side Grinder is very reflective of the overall tone of the forthcoming album. All the tracks delve into different interpretations of the word asylum and highlight challenging themes such as human trafficking, domestic abuse, seeking refuge, disillusionment, bedlam and redemption. It definitely has a dark energy.”

Johan Lange, Agent Side Grinder, from his side says: “The Necklace is a metaphorical vehicle for building personal resilience when dealing with violence and abuse on a daily basis. We had a shared vision for both the song and the video and it is a collaboration in the truest sense of the word.“

“Asylum” celebrates over 40 years of alternative and underground music and includes collaborations with Ronny Moorings (Clan of Xymox), Agent Side Grinder, Ash Code, Stefan Netschio (Beborn Beton), William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate / Faith and the Muse), Valentina Veil (VV & the Void) and Antipole.

“Asylum” is available now in pre-order in 2 versions: via Metropolis Records in North and South America, and Manic Depression Records in Europe and the rest of the world , both on vinyl and CD and download, and will be officially released on July 15th.

Here’s a video for “The Necklace” featuring Agent Side Grinder.

About Kill Shelter

Kill Shelter is UK based alternative artist and producer Pete Burns. His work blends elements of darkwave and contemporary electronica with heavily processed guitars.

He debuted with “Damage” and collaborated on Antipole “A Haunted Place”. His remix portfolio includes cult names such as Christian Death, The Wake and Aleister Crowley as well as She Past Away, Agent Side Grinder and many more. He is currently working at The Shelter on two full length albums and a series of new collaborations.

About Agent Side Grinder

Agent Side Grinder is a Swedish electronic band formed in 2005. The band consists of Johan Lange, Peter Fristedt and Emanuel Åström and their music has been described as a mix of post-punk, industrial and dark electro. They have released five albums to date.

They are currently in the studio recording material for a new full length release.