Front 242 announces ‘Rewind’ (Solid Blue) vinyl + Bandcamp exclusive download with 2 bonus tracks

Fresh news from the Front 242 camp. Originally planned to be an exclusive double-celebration anniversary release for the Alfa Matrix label’s 20th birthday and Front 242’s 40th anniversary, and to be revealed as a surprise at the band’s planned concerts in Brussels, Belgium (Ancienne Belgique) in 2021, is the 4-track 12-inch solid blue color vinyl “Rewind”. Next to the vinyl release, available right here from Alfa Matrix, there is an exclusive download version on Bandcamp holding 2 extra tracks.

The delay was caused by the long-casted shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release, holding a design by Etienne Augier, holds remixes by Terence Fixmer, The Hacker, Radical G and Kant Kino of the tracks “No Shuffle”, “Don’t Crash” and “Take One”.

The digital version of this EP holds a bonus dynamic live version of Terence Fixmer’s remix of “No Shuffle” and the Bandcamp version also includes the exclusive “Rewind Medley” by Terence Fixmer. This extra bonus track will not be available on any other digital platform.

The vinyl is strictly limited to 666 units worldwide and the first 242 units sold via Alfa Matrix directly receive an exclusive ‘Front 242 page marker‘.

You can check out the medley right below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/rewind"><<Rewind<< by FRONT 242</a>