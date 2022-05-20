Berlin-based dark electro duo NNHMN back with 4-track EP and video

May 20, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Caroline Bonarde) The Berlin-based dark electronic music duo NNHMN, aka Lee Margot and…
Berlin-based dark electro duo NNHMN back with 4-track EP and video

(Photo by Caroline Bonarde) The Berlin-based dark electronic music duo NNHMN, aka Lee Margot and Michal Laudarg, are back with a 4-track release, “For The Comfort Of Your Exstazy” on Young and Cold Records / K-Dreams Records. The tracks included are “Omen”, “B.O.Y.”, “Lovelorn” and “Fusion Opulence”.

The EP is the follow-up to last year’s mini-album “Tomorrow’s Heroine” released in July 2021. The band debuted in 2019 with the album “Second Castle” followed by “Church of no Religion” the same year.

The official video for “Omen” can be viewed below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Berlin-based dark electro duo NNHMN back with 4-track EP and video

Berlin-based dark electro duo NNHMN back with 4-track EP and video

May 20, 2022 bernard
Kill Shelter announces new single 'The Necklace' with Agent Side Grinder ahead of 'Dual Version' album release

Kill Shelter announces new single ‘The Necklace’ with Agent Side Grinder ahead of ‘Dual Version’ album release

May 20, 2022 bernard
Front 242 announces 'Rewind' (Solid Blue) vinyl + Bandcamp exclusive download with 2 bonus tracks

Front 242 announces ‘Rewind’ (Solid Blue) vinyl + Bandcamp exclusive download with 2 bonus tracks

May 20, 2022 bernard
Electronic music pioneer Vangelis is no more

Electronic music pioneer Vangelis is no more

May 19, 2022 bernard
Modulo One with Eurovision cover in support of Ukraine

Modulo One releases Eurovision cover in support of Ukraine

May 19, 2022 jrstange