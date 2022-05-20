Berlin-based dark electro duo NNHMN back with 4-track EP and video

(Photo by Caroline Bonarde) The Berlin-based dark electronic music duo NNHMN, aka Lee Margot and Michal Laudarg, are back with a 4-track release, “For The Comfort Of Your Exstazy” on Young and Cold Records / K-Dreams Records. The tracks included are “Omen”, “B.O.Y.”, “Lovelorn” and “Fusion Opulence”.

The EP is the follow-up to last year’s mini-album “Tomorrow’s Heroine” released in July 2021. The band debuted in 2019 with the album “Second Castle” followed by “Church of no Religion” the same year.

The official video for “Omen” can be viewed below.