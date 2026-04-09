Hoy – Getting Closer (Digital/CD Album – I/O Music)

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With Hoy and the debut album “Getting Closer”, we welcome a new project from Carl Sjöström. The name Scapa Flow will likely ring a bell for many EBM fans from the late ’80s and early ’90s, as Sjöström was a member of that group. He has been active with Hoy for about two years now and has already released several singles and EPs.

“Getting Closer” features ten tracks that genuinely surprised me with their originality. It proves that there are still true musicians and creatives who dare to pursue a sound with real individuality. As a result, it is not easy to pin down Hoy’s genre. There is certainly an Electro-Pop foundation, but it feels highly atypical and often leans toward minimalism and soft EBM elements. The overall sound is somewhat subdued—at times mysterious, yet also floating and atmospheric. Carl Sjöström’s voice is particularly convincing and, above all, a perfect match for the music. Subtle female backing vocals appear here and there, adding further depth. One notable track is the very restrained “Why”, a cover of Annie Lennox. In my opinion, however, it is one of the weaker moments on the album.

To me, this album feels like a genuine revelation: intelligent music that offers something truly fresh within a scene often driven by imitation. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Confident Smile”:

https://hoymusic1.bandcamp.com/track/confident-smile

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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