Julii – Taste Of Triumph (Album – Steinklang Industries)
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Industrial, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: There’s not much information available about Julii, but this debut album is meant as an ‘ode to the Old Gods who perpetuate the cycle of history’.
The work wants to ‘explore the drama of a time and empire that continues to shape the world and foretell the zenith and nadir of civilization’.
Content: The tracks have been slowly built up, which also comes back in the tracklist. There’s not that much happening right at the beginning while quite progressively Julii achieves the compositions with heavier, bombastic and epic arrangements. Cinematographic passages can be noticed at the end of the work.
+ + + : I especially like this album of its bombastic and epic passages. These overwhelming arrangements accentuated by percussion sections create a feeling of drama. It’s perfectly noticeable at the title track, “Divus Lulius”, the more Cinematographic “Jupiter Calls” and “Imperator”. It creates a strong visual appeal. I also like some Industrial elements of the album injecting extra power.
– – – : The beginning part sound a bit hesitant, but you really have to be patient till the heavier cuts are coming through.
Conclusion: “Taste Of Triumph” is a promising debut, which has something Industrial old-school like.
Best songs: “Taste Of Triumph”, “Divus Lulius”, “Jupiter Calls”, “Imperator”.
Rate: 8.
