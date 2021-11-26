Ludovico Technique release new single & video, ‘Noise Is Gone’ – their 7th single this year
Ludovico Technique release a brand new single and video today, “Noise Is Gone”. The New…
Ludovico Technique release a brand new single and video today, “Noise Is Gone”.
The New York City based act originally drew inspiration from goth industrial acts such as Skinny Puppy and The Sisters of Mercy, yet now, Ludovico Technique have added glimpses of Type O Negative, Rammstein, and Rob Zombie to their own take on gothic music.
Here’s the video for “Noise Is Gone”.
About Ludovico Technique
Named after the drug-assisted aversion therapy found in the novel and film “A Clockwork Orange”, Ludovico Technique launched their self titled debut EP in 2010 followed by their debut album “Some Things Are Beyond Therapy” in 2012 and the follow up “We Came to Wreck Everything” in 2013, both released by Metropolis Records worldwide.
After 2 singles, “Absence” (2010, also their last release via Metropolis) and “Live As Myself” (2020), the band has started 2021 with a string of singles: “Up To The Flames”, “I Was”, “Becoming Numb”, “Burn Everything”, “Poisoned”, “Embrace” and now “Noise Is Gone”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.