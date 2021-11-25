Darkwave trio Vonamor releases ‘Take Your Heart’ single and announces debut LP
(Photo by Marco Stramaglia) The Italian darkwave trio Vonamor, consisting of sisters Giulia and Francesca Bottaro and Luca Guidobaldi, are teasing their forthcoming eponymous album (scheduled to release in February 2022) with the single “Take Your Heart”.
The single is released via Time to Kill Records which also released the two previous singles, which are also featured on their debut album, “Never Betray Us” and “Fast-Forward Girl”. Their 8-track debut album will be out in February 2022 in a production by Lucio Leoni.
For now check “Take Your Heart”.
