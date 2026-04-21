Jérôme Chassagnard – Hora Fugit (Digital/CD Album – Hymen Records)

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Frenchman Jérôme Chassagnard presents this new album featuring eleven tracks. “New” might not be entirely accurate, however, as it includes several reworked pieces—primarily drawn from previously released EPs—alongside tracks that are unfamiliar to me.

To me, Jérôme Chassagnard remains an incomparable artist: someone who consistently follows his own path, resulting in experimental music enriched with a wide range of subtle influences. Here, you encounter cinematic soundscapes with delicate piano fragments, weightless, space-like passages, but also a form of danceable, idiosyncratic lounge music. At times, a voice emerges; often, field recordings can be recognized. Now a slow rhythm resonates, then broken beats take over. The compositions may occasionally feel somewhat fragmented, yet they also possess a certain cohesion—above all, they remain distinctly personal.

This is perhaps one of the most accessible productions I have heard from Jérôme Chassagnard and, to my ears, a thoroughly enjoyable record. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Floating Cities”:

https://hymen-records.bandcamp.com/track/floating-cities-2

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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