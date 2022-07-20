I Tpame I Tvrame – II (Album – Periphylla / Diffuse Reality)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electro-Wave, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Franc Kurti (Albania) and Dina Hajrullahu (Kosovo) set up I Tpame I Tvrame in 2016 and have already released a few interesting productions. This new work was released by the end of last year and features seven songs -and one more for the digital edit.

Content: If you’re already familiar with the band you’ll not be surprised to re-discover their Minimal-Electro/Wave approach. The sound production is cold, danceable, and driven by the sterile, sensual, vocals of Dina.

+ + + : This band really deserves more recognition. They deal with a cool and sexy sound, which makes me think of ‘electro for dungeon parties’. The opening- and final song both are efficient exposures of the band’s potential. Notice the last song I’m talking about is only available on the digital format. The sound is simple, but ultra-efficient.

– – – : The album is mixing great parts together with less inspired cuts, which are missing a little bit elaboration.

Conclusion: After ‘Dream-Pop’-music I Tpame I Tvrame has maybe invented ‘Nightmare-Pop’ and I can tell you it sounds great!

Best songs: “Hanging On A Thread”, “Superficial – Digital”, “I Accept Whatever Life Brings”, “Revelation”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/itpameitvrame

Label: www.facebook.com/periphylla.records / www.diffusereality.net / www.facebook.com/diffuserealityrecords