I Tpame I Tvrame – II (Album – Periphylla / Diffuse Reality)

July 20, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electro-Wave, Experimental. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Franc Kurti (Albania) and Dina Hajrullahu (Kosovo)…

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electro-Wave, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Franc Kurti (Albania) and Dina Hajrullahu (Kosovo) set up I Tpame I Tvrame in 2016 and have already released a few interesting productions. This new work was released by the end of last year and features seven songs -and one more for the digital edit.

Content: If you’re already familiar with the band you’ll not be surprised to re-discover their Minimal-Electro/Wave approach. The sound production is cold, danceable, and driven by the sterile, sensual, vocals of Dina.

+ + + : This band really deserves more recognition. They deal with a cool and sexy sound, which makes me think of ‘electro for dungeon parties’. The opening- and final song both are efficient exposures of the band’s potential. Notice the last song I’m talking about is only available on the digital format. The sound is simple, but ultra-efficient.

– – – : The album is mixing great parts together with less inspired cuts, which are missing a little bit elaboration.

Conclusion: After ‘Dream-Pop’-music I Tpame I Tvrame has maybe invented ‘Nightmare-Pop’ and I can tell you it sounds great!

Best songs: “Hanging On A Thread”, “Superficial – Digital”, “I Accept Whatever Life Brings”, “Revelation”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/itpameitvrame

Label: www.facebook.com/periphylla.recordswww.diffusereality.net / www.facebook.com/diffuserealityrecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

‘Click Interview’ with Har Belex: ‘Writing New Songs Is Never Something Planned’

July 18, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album 'Clouds' in July - check out the first 3

Out now – all new album by Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M

July 15, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Trentemøller remixes 2nd Blood single 'Type 9000'

Trentemøller remixes 2nd Blood single ‘Type 9000’

July 14, 2022 bernard
Howard Jones announces Roxanne de Bastion as special guest on his 'Acoustic Trio' UK Tour

Howard Jones announces Roxanne de Bastion as special guest on his ‘Acoustic Trio’ UK Tour

July 14, 2022 bernard
In The Nursery interview: 'When I listen back to the recordings - it’s like a time capsule.'

Exclusive: In The Nursery release all new video for ‘Cookham Stone (The Painter)’

July 14, 2022 bernard