Jean-Marc Lederman releases ‘Night music for seahorses and manatees’

(Photo by Erica Hinyot) Out now is the all new album by Jean-Marc Lederman called “Night music for seahorses and manatees“. The album is a 38 minutes long mostly instrumental album including a cover version of Tim Buckley’s “Song To The Siren”, sung by Emileigh Rohn from US band Chiasm.

Conceptually built around life in the sea, the album has a foreword by Geoff Avern, marine biologist and Doctor of Literature and Psychology, who tells us about the extremely dangerous state of our Oceans.

Jean-Marc Lederman adds: “You’ll literally meet seahorses, manatees, sharks, mantas, an old shipwreck, see the sad state the coral reefs are in (and that’s our fault), you’ll also be looking for Dory and will finally arrive at the bottom of the sea and re- discover…SURPRISE !”

You can check out the full release below. The album is also available on CD (4 sides eco-package).

