Front 242 cancels concerts in Belgium as singer is hospitalized

In a message on Facebook Front 242 announces that they have canceled the 2 concerts in Kortrijk at De Kreun (Belgium) which were taking place today and tomorrow.

The band’s singer Jean-Luc De Meyer (born 1957 in Brussels) is hospitalized since last night “and his health is worrying” so the band says.

Front 242: “We are aware that all our fans were looking forward to this concert and we are all disappointed. Let’s all keep our hearts with Jean-Luc.”

The whole Side-Line team wishes Jean-Luc all the best and a good recovery.