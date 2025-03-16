Ankomst, a new wave of Swedish synthpop has landed

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Here’s a band we hadn’t heard of, although they have been active for a while already, Ankomst. The Swedish Gothenburg-based synthpop / new wave duo, consisting of Jenny Palmé (vocals) and Mikael Lastin (music), released their debut album “Bortkopplad” (Disconnected) in 2023 followed by a remastered extended promo version “Bortkopplad 2.0” in 2024.

Their most recent output is the January released Colony 5 remix of the single “Dancing in Warsaw” which was originally released in December 2024.

<a href="https://ankomst.bandcamp.com/track/dancing-in-warsaw-colony-5-remix">Dancing in Warsaw (Colony 5 Remix) by Ankomst</a>

Musically the band is rooted deep in the Swedish electropop scene. Fans of Elegant Machinery will definitely like this act.

Ankomst is currently booking live gigs in Europe, if interested, contact them via lastin@gmail.com . Last month the duo was the support act for China Crisis, at Hus7 (Slaktkyrkan) in Stockholm and last year they also supported Trans-X at Charles Dickens in Helsingborg.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

